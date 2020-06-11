All apartments in Los Angeles
19523 Saticoy Street
Location

19523 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Move into this gorgeous newly built, Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a lovely living room in a quiet, friendly and cozy single family house with separate entrance . It is located in Reseda Ranch area. Ample street parking in a very safe neighborhood.
Furnished. Large Windows/ Spacious Master Bedroom with huge bookshelf and two closets/Hardwood style Floors, gorgeous modern curtains, gorgeous modern sofa daybed with trundle, multiple flatscreen TVs throughout the suit, High Speed Internet, Smoke Free property, Modern Kitchen with a large Refrigerator, Electric cook top ,Microwave, Electric Kettle, Breakfast combo set of three (coffee maker, Toaster, Egg and Vegetable maker) another separate Egg Maker, and Mini Modern Island with marble like counter-top ad two high seats.
Amenities: TV, Mini split Heat and A/C , free WIFI, Mini barbecue, Recess lights, Lots of Closets, Patio, Swimming Pool, and Hot tub.
Living in city of Reseda Ranch means you are minutes away from trendy boutiques and premier restaurants on Ventura Boulevard, Topanga and shopping at the nearby Northridge Fashion Center, Topanga Plaza, Topanga Village, Ross, Marshal, TJMax, HoemGoods, HomeDepot, Lows, Big Lots, 99 Cent Stores, Main Grocery Stores, and many more. Close proximity to Banks, Starbucks, California State University of Northridge, Pierce College, Valley College, and West Valley Occupational Center is another advantage of this great location.
With the 101 and 405 freeways so near, everything L.A. has to offer is just moments away. Close distance to Public Transportation makes exploring the town even more convenient. If you enjoy being outdoors, explore Lake Balboa, and Woodley Park.
If interested please contact 424-246-6433 or email at nzsafavi@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

