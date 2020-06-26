19507 Herringbone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub media room pet friendly

3+3 in "THE DISTRICT"- Northridge's Newest Community - Stunning Townhouse at THE DISTRICT- Northridges newest community next door to the Northridge Fashion Center. Walking distance to movie theaters, shops, restaurants conveniently located to CSUN, transportation, and The Valley Performing Arts Center. One year old unit - 3+3 with open floor plan, cooks kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space, contemporary kitchen with quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and cabinets, Large bedrooms with custom window coverings, large closets, custom lighting, and upgraded bathrooms - no expense sparred! Additional amenities include resort style pool with cabanas, spa, lounge areas, fire pit, BBQ and bar areas. This gem is a must see!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4101831)