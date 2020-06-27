Amenities
19503 Cantara st
Reseda ca 91335
SPECIAL FOR 4TH JULY HALF MONTH FREE
House for rent
4 bedrooms
2 baths
1783 sqft
Huge lot around 9000 sqft
A fantastic reseda neighborhood.
Living room is bathe in natural light and has solid oak hardwood flooring.
Large family room has a wood burning fireplace, raised hearth and built in shelving for either entertain or enjoy a good book.
All 4 bedrooms have solid oak hardwood flooring.
One bath has a soothing spa tub.
Functionally located laundry.
Solar panel will help keep your utility bills low.
Newer central air and heating system.
Newer water hearted.
Ready to move in
Request
good credit more then 650 and showing
income 3 times the rent.
For more question please email me or to schedule time to view it.
Thank you
(RLNE5005436)