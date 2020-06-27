Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

19503 Cantara st

Reseda ca 91335



SPECIAL FOR 4TH JULY HALF MONTH FREE



House for rent

4 bedrooms

2 baths

1783 sqft

Huge lot around 9000 sqft



A fantastic reseda neighborhood.

Living room is bathe in natural light and has solid oak hardwood flooring.



Large family room has a wood burning fireplace, raised hearth and built in shelving for either entertain or enjoy a good book.



All 4 bedrooms have solid oak hardwood flooring.



One bath has a soothing spa tub.

Functionally located laundry.



Solar panel will help keep your utility bills low.

Newer central air and heating system.

Newer water hearted.

.



Ready to move in



Request

good credit more then 650 and showing

income 3 times the rent.



For more question please email me or to schedule time to view it.



Thank you



(RLNE5005436)