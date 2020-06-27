All apartments in Los Angeles
19503 Cantara St.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

19503 Cantara St

19503 Cantara Street · No Longer Available
Location

19503 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
19503 Cantara st
Reseda ca 91335

SPECIAL FOR 4TH JULY HALF MONTH FREE

House for rent
4 bedrooms
2 baths
1783 sqft
Huge lot around 9000 sqft

A fantastic reseda neighborhood.
Living room is bathe in natural light and has solid oak hardwood flooring.

Large family room has a wood burning fireplace, raised hearth and built in shelving for either entertain or enjoy a good book.

All 4 bedrooms have solid oak hardwood flooring.

One bath has a soothing spa tub.
Functionally located laundry.

Solar panel will help keep your utility bills low.
Newer central air and heating system.
Newer water hearted.
.

Ready to move in

Request
good credit more then 650 and showing
income 3 times the rent.

For more question please email me or to schedule time to view it.

Thank you

(RLNE5005436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19503 Cantara St have any available units?
19503 Cantara St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19503 Cantara St have?
Some of 19503 Cantara St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 19503 Cantara St currently offering any rent specials?
19503 Cantara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19503 Cantara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19503 Cantara St is pet friendly.
Does 19503 Cantara St offer parking?
Yes, 19503 Cantara St offers parking.
Does 19503 Cantara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19503 Cantara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19503 Cantara St have a pool?
No, 19503 Cantara St does not have a pool.
Does 19503 Cantara St have accessible units?
No, 19503 Cantara St does not have accessible units.
Does 19503 Cantara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19503 Cantara St does not have units with dishwashers.

