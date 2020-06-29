All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

19502 CARDIN Place

19502 Cardin Pl · No Longer Available
Location

19502 Cardin Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Unique opportunity to live in a newly built and gated residence at The District in Northridge! Better than new, this highly upgraded and sophisticated year old end-unit townhome features three stories of contemporary living space with four bedrooms and quality finishes throughout. Spend time in a light and bright living room that flows directly into a large kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with ample seating as well as a dining area with custom wainscoting. Three upper level bedrooms include a master suite featuring a walk in closet and spa-like bath including dual sinks. Wide plank flooring, LED recessed lighting, tankless water heater, balconies and direct access to your finished two car garage. The District has unparalleled amenities that include an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, cabana, barbecues, fireplaces, and open lawn. Just a stone's throw from Northridge Fashion Center, restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, and CSUN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19502 CARDIN Place have any available units?
19502 CARDIN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19502 CARDIN Place have?
Some of 19502 CARDIN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19502 CARDIN Place currently offering any rent specials?
19502 CARDIN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19502 CARDIN Place pet-friendly?
No, 19502 CARDIN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19502 CARDIN Place offer parking?
Yes, 19502 CARDIN Place offers parking.
Does 19502 CARDIN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19502 CARDIN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19502 CARDIN Place have a pool?
Yes, 19502 CARDIN Place has a pool.
Does 19502 CARDIN Place have accessible units?
No, 19502 CARDIN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19502 CARDIN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19502 CARDIN Place has units with dishwashers.
