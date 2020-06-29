19502 CARDIN Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Unique opportunity to live in a newly built and gated residence at The District in Northridge! Better than new, this highly upgraded and sophisticated year old end-unit townhome features three stories of contemporary living space with four bedrooms and quality finishes throughout. Spend time in a light and bright living room that flows directly into a large kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with ample seating as well as a dining area with custom wainscoting. Three upper level bedrooms include a master suite featuring a walk in closet and spa-like bath including dual sinks. Wide plank flooring, LED recessed lighting, tankless water heater, balconies and direct access to your finished two car garage. The District has unparalleled amenities that include an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, cabana, barbecues, fireplaces, and open lawn. Just a stone's throw from Northridge Fashion Center, restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, and CSUN.