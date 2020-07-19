All apartments in Los Angeles
1950 WATTLES Drive

1950 N Wattles Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1950 N Wattles Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Architecturally designed and renovated in 2013 by Aaron Neubert, AIA this open-air glass home is perched above Wattles Garden with unobstructed views across Runyon Canyon to DTLA and the Westside. This hideaway is on a gated, private street. Living and dining rooms are large volumes, high ceilinged public spaces with walls of glass leading out to expansive wrap around terrace. Pristine island kitchen, walk in pantry, wine room, state-of-the-art sound dampened media room with 120 inch projector. Superb master suite with fireplace and private deck, 3 additional bedrooms, plus separate office/gym/study with private viewing deck. Walnut and limestone floors, 3 additional terraces, gated entry with water feature and Japanese maple, two-car garage. Lease start date March 16, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 WATTLES Drive have any available units?
1950 WATTLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 WATTLES Drive have?
Some of 1950 WATTLES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 WATTLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1950 WATTLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 WATTLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1950 WATTLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1950 WATTLES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1950 WATTLES Drive offers parking.
Does 1950 WATTLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 WATTLES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 WATTLES Drive have a pool?
No, 1950 WATTLES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1950 WATTLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 1950 WATTLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 WATTLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 WATTLES Drive has units with dishwashers.
