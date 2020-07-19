1950 WATTLES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room wine room

Architecturally designed and renovated in 2013 by Aaron Neubert, AIA this open-air glass home is perched above Wattles Garden with unobstructed views across Runyon Canyon to DTLA and the Westside. This hideaway is on a gated, private street. Living and dining rooms are large volumes, high ceilinged public spaces with walls of glass leading out to expansive wrap around terrace. Pristine island kitchen, walk in pantry, wine room, state-of-the-art sound dampened media room with 120 inch projector. Superb master suite with fireplace and private deck, 3 additional bedrooms, plus separate office/gym/study with private viewing deck. Walnut and limestone floors, 3 additional terraces, gated entry with water feature and Japanese maple, two-car garage. Lease start date March 16, 2019