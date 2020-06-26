1950 North WILTON Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This grand authentic craftsman home circa 1908 is located in a dramatic setting--surrounded by lush mature landscape creating an incredible backdrop for those who seek a respite from hustle and bustle of the city. Feel privacy and nature like in the country yet leave the car at home and visit gourmet restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Living room plus den and formal dining room featuring original hardwood floors, built-ins and moldings. Updated eat-in cooks kitchen features marble counters, stainless chef's appliances plus espresso maker all opening with French doors to a gorgeous hotel-quality back yard featuring outdoor kitchen and newly resurfaced private swimming pool with spa. One bedroom downstairs plus 3 more bedrooms upstairs including a gorgeous master suite with updated vintage style bath. Charming street located in Los Feliz' only HPOZ.