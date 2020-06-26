All apartments in Los Angeles
1950 North WILTON Place

1950 North Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1950 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This grand authentic craftsman home circa 1908 is located in a dramatic setting--surrounded by lush mature landscape creating an incredible backdrop for those who seek a respite from hustle and bustle of the city. Feel privacy and nature like in the country yet leave the car at home and visit gourmet restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Living room plus den and formal dining room featuring original hardwood floors, built-ins and moldings. Updated eat-in cooks kitchen features marble counters, stainless chef's appliances plus espresso maker all opening with French doors to a gorgeous hotel-quality back yard featuring outdoor kitchen and newly resurfaced private swimming pool with spa. One bedroom downstairs plus 3 more bedrooms upstairs including a gorgeous master suite with updated vintage style bath. Charming street located in Los Feliz' only HPOZ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

