1944 GLENDON Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

1944 GLENDON Avenue

1944 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Just Reduced! Come home to this beautiful condo in the heart of Westwood. The sophisticated open floorplan allows for seamless living & entertaining throughout all spaces. Put your feet up in the oversized living room boasting a warm fireplace and wet bar. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen with dual pantries for ample storage, new stainless steel appliances, double oven, breakfast nook and more. Additional unit amenities include well-appointed bedrooms, spacious patio for outdoor living, extensive closets/storage, in-unit large laundry room with sxs washer/dryer, side-by-side garage parking and more. A single level unit in a immaculately maintained Westwood building with pool & gym. Relish in your central location less than a block from local shops, restaurants & more. This gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 GLENDON Avenue have any available units?
1944 GLENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 GLENDON Avenue have?
Some of 1944 GLENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 GLENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1944 GLENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 GLENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1944 GLENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1944 GLENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1944 GLENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1944 GLENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 GLENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 GLENDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1944 GLENDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1944 GLENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1944 GLENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 GLENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 GLENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

