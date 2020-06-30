1944 GLENDON Avenue

Amenities

Just Reduced! Come home to this beautiful condo in the heart of Westwood. The sophisticated open floorplan allows for seamless living & entertaining throughout all spaces. Put your feet up in the oversized living room boasting a warm fireplace and wet bar. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen with dual pantries for ample storage, new stainless steel appliances, double oven, breakfast nook and more. Additional unit amenities include well-appointed bedrooms, spacious patio for outdoor living, extensive closets/storage, in-unit large laundry room with sxs washer/dryer, side-by-side garage parking and more. A single level unit in a immaculately maintained Westwood building with pool & gym. Relish in your central location less than a block from local shops, restaurants & more. This gem won't last long!