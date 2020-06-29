All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
19429 Singing Hills Drive
19429 Singing Hills Drive

19429 W Singing Hills Dr
Location

19429 W Singing Hills Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
This is an ideal location…minutes walk to the prestigious Porter Valley Country Club, close to freeway access, shopping centers and restaurants. In an award winning school district. If you value your privacy this is the perfect house. Located behind a long gated driveway. The house boasts of four very spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a high ceiling living room, and a large dining area. There is a perfectly sized and functional kitchen with granite counter top a lovely view to the back yard and a cozy family room with a fire place. The master bedroom has a perfect sitting area and a walk-in closet and a lovely balcony. There is an attached two car garage, and a large front yard. Come see it, you will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19429 Singing Hills Drive have any available units?
19429 Singing Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19429 Singing Hills Drive have?
Some of 19429 Singing Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19429 Singing Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19429 Singing Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19429 Singing Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19429 Singing Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19429 Singing Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19429 Singing Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 19429 Singing Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19429 Singing Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19429 Singing Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 19429 Singing Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19429 Singing Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 19429 Singing Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19429 Singing Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19429 Singing Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
