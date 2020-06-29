19429 Singing Hills Drive

Amenities

This is an ideal location…minutes walk to the prestigious Porter Valley Country Club, close to freeway access, shopping centers and restaurants. In an award winning school district. If you value your privacy this is the perfect house. Located behind a long gated driveway. The house boasts of four very spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a high ceiling living room, and a large dining area. There is a perfectly sized and functional kitchen with granite counter top a lovely view to the back yard and a cozy family room with a fire place. The master bedroom has a perfect sitting area and a walk-in closet and a lovely balcony. There is an attached two car garage, and a large front yard. Come see it, you will not be disappointed.