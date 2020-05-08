1941 Preuss Road

Amenities
Come stay in this bright, wonderfully located one bedroom apartment. Located in Pico Robertson / Beverlywood adj / Beverly Hills adjacent, this listing is 10 minutes to Rodeo Drive, 20 minutes to Hollywood & S. Monica, 20 minutes to the beach & downtown LA & within 40 minutes to Universal Studios.
Very central to most of LA's attractions. This apartment is newly updated, has private entrance, gated parking, kitchen, washer/dryer, central A/C and heat, WIFI & WIFI TV.
Highlights include:
Great centrally located West LA area and close to most attractions. Private guesthouse with private entrance. Newly furnished in October 2018. Lots of light. Gated parking space & free street parking. One bedroom (queen bed) + one bathroom. Sofabed. Private backyard area. Central A/C and Heat. Free WIFI and WIFI TV (Roku). Full kitchen. Regular maid service available.