1941 Preuss Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Come stay in this bright, wonderfully located one bedroom apartment. Located in Pico Robertson / Beverlywood adj / Beverly Hills adjacent, this listing is 10 minutes to Rodeo Drive, 20 minutes to Hollywood & S. Monica, 20 minutes to the beach & downtown LA & within 40 minutes to Universal Studios.



Very central to most of LA's attractions. This apartment is newly updated, has private entrance, gated parking, kitchen, washer/dryer, central A/C and heat, WIFI & WIFI TV.



Highlights include:



Great centrally located West LA area and close to most attractions. Private guesthouse with private entrance. Newly furnished in October 2018. Lots of light. Gated parking space & free street parking. One bedroom (queen bed) + one bathroom. Sofabed. Private backyard area. Central A/C and Heat. Free WIFI and WIFI TV (Roku). Full kitchen. Regular maid service available.