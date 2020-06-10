All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1940 Tudor Lane

1940 Tudor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Tudor Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This is a luxurious Spanish Colonial 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for lease. Located in The Faircrest, a neighborhood subdivision conveniently adjacent to Culver City, Mid-City, Miracle-Mile, with access to the 10 and 405 freeways. This home was built with all luxury amenities in mind, it features; a spacious and open kitchen and family area with vaulted ceilings equipped with media hookups and fireplace. The kitchen has an impressive granite counter island, gourmet GE monogram appliances, and stylish white shaker cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The dining area has an expansive wide glass slider that seamlessly opens to the covered patio and backyard. This home features a bedroom downstairs with an adjacent full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a true Master Bedroom suite with a large spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are spacious and have a connecting jack and jill full bathroom. There is also an upstairs tech-center with built-in cabinet and counter for home office or study area. Don't miss this opportunity to make this luxurious Spanish Colonial your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Tudor Lane have any available units?
1940 Tudor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Tudor Lane have?
Some of 1940 Tudor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Tudor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Tudor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Tudor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Tudor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 Tudor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Tudor Lane offers parking.
Does 1940 Tudor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Tudor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Tudor Lane have a pool?
No, 1940 Tudor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Tudor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1940 Tudor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Tudor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Tudor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
