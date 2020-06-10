1940 Tudor Lane

Amenities

This is a luxurious Spanish Colonial 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for lease. Located in The Faircrest, a neighborhood subdivision conveniently adjacent to Culver City, Mid-City, Miracle-Mile, with access to the 10 and 405 freeways. This home was built with all luxury amenities in mind, it features; a spacious and open kitchen and family area with vaulted ceilings equipped with media hookups and fireplace. The kitchen has an impressive granite counter island, gourmet GE monogram appliances, and stylish white shaker cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The dining area has an expansive wide glass slider that seamlessly opens to the covered patio and backyard. This home features a bedroom downstairs with an adjacent full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a true Master Bedroom suite with a large spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are spacious and have a connecting jack and jill full bathroom. There is also an upstairs tech-center with built-in cabinet and counter for home office or study area. Don't miss this opportunity to make this luxurious Spanish Colonial your home!