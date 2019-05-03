All apartments in Los Angeles
1940 Preston Avenue - 101

1940 Preston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of the most sought after buildings to live in the beautiful city of Echo Park. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom ready to move in. Laminate flooring, butcher block counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fantastic view of the city of LA. 1 parking spot included. Very convenient location. Walking distance to schools, parks and commercial area. Landlord pays for water.
Newly rehabbed Quadraplex, modern fixtures and hardwood flooring throughout.

Includes parking
Landlord pays water
Laundry room onsite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 have any available units?
1940 Preston Avenue - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 have?
Some of 1940 Preston Avenue - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Preston Avenue - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 offers parking.
Does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 have a pool?
No, 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Preston Avenue - 101 has units with dishwashers.
