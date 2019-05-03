1940 Preston Avenue - 101

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the most sought after buildings to live in the beautiful city of Echo Park. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom ready to move in. Laminate flooring, butcher block counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fantastic view of the city of LA. 1 parking spot included. Very convenient location. Walking distance to schools, parks and commercial area. Landlord pays for water.

Newly rehabbed Quadraplex, modern fixtures and hardwood flooring throughout.



Includes parking

Landlord pays water

Laundry room onsite