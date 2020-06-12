All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1940 Mount Shasta Drive

1940 Mount Shasta Drive · (310) 293-3049
Location

1940 Mount Shasta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turn-key townhome in The Gardens. New flooring in kitchen & family room, new gas stove, new dishwasher, new vinyl sliding door & garden window. Brand new concrete patio. Recent paint, carpet, fixtures in all baths, window screens and blinds. Pristine and move-in ready. This 4 bedroom floorplan has all bedrooms upstairs. Large living room with plantation shutters and a large open family/dining room. Huge oversized 2-garage floor was recently painted with epoxy paint, and laundry hookups. Excellent location near the east end of the complex, with open space and trees all around. Private patio. NO PETS OR SMOKERS - please do not ask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive have any available units?
1940 Mount Shasta Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive have?
Some of 1940 Mount Shasta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Mount Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Mount Shasta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Mount Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Mount Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Mount Shasta Drive does offer parking.
Does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Mount Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 1940 Mount Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 Mount Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Mount Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Mount Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.
