1940 BEL AIR Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Sited behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac, this exquisite Villa exudes elegance and Italian style in prime Bel Air with shimmering vistas of the Stone Canyon Reservoir. Enter through the double doors into a soaring foyer complete with ornate stone and woodwork that leads to a voluminous formal living room, dining room and wood-paneled office, all with french doors that open to outside terraces and views of the reservoir. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen, cosy den with coffered ceiling, an elevator and smart-home technology. The resort-like master suite includes dual bathrooms and closets, and beautiful outdoor balcony with city views. An entertainers paradise awaits on the lower level, with indoor pool/spa, home theater, billiard room, climate controlled wine cellar and subterranean garage. Expansive grounds host a multitude of patios, lush lawns and landscaping, an outdoor kitchen and sparkling infinity edge pool, all encompassed by the finest views LA has to offer.