Los Angeles, CA
1940 BEL AIR Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1940 BEL AIR Road

1940 Bel Air Road · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Sited behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac, this exquisite Villa exudes elegance and Italian style in prime Bel Air with shimmering vistas of the Stone Canyon Reservoir. Enter through the double doors into a soaring foyer complete with ornate stone and woodwork that leads to a voluminous formal living room, dining room and wood-paneled office, all with french doors that open to outside terraces and views of the reservoir. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen, cosy den with coffered ceiling, an elevator and smart-home technology. The resort-like master suite includes dual bathrooms and closets, and beautiful outdoor balcony with city views. An entertainers paradise awaits on the lower level, with indoor pool/spa, home theater, billiard room, climate controlled wine cellar and subterranean garage. Expansive grounds host a multitude of patios, lush lawns and landscaping, an outdoor kitchen and sparkling infinity edge pool, all encompassed by the finest views LA has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 BEL AIR Road have any available units?
1940 BEL AIR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 BEL AIR Road have?
Some of 1940 BEL AIR Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 BEL AIR Road currently offering any rent specials?
1940 BEL AIR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 BEL AIR Road pet-friendly?
No, 1940 BEL AIR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 BEL AIR Road offer parking?
Yes, 1940 BEL AIR Road offers parking.
Does 1940 BEL AIR Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 BEL AIR Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 BEL AIR Road have a pool?
Yes, 1940 BEL AIR Road has a pool.
Does 1940 BEL AIR Road have accessible units?
No, 1940 BEL AIR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 BEL AIR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 BEL AIR Road has units with dishwashers.

