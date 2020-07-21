All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

1939 Wellington Rd

1939 Wellington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Wellington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wellington Square Estate - Gorgeous Wellington Square Estate Home. This Elegant 5 bedroom Estate has been lovingly updated with every attention to it's Early 20th Century Architecture and Style. It features a spacious kitchen with New Cabinets, Counter Tops and New Appliances. The Grand Living Room and Dining Room feature Gleaming Hardwood Floors. The bathrooms have been beautifully updated. A Grand Foyer that leads you up the stair case to spacious and sunny bedrooms. The Master Bedroom Features a Large Dressing Room with tons of closets and a Huge Master Bath with Separate Shower and Tub. The Estate Sits back on a Large Tree Lined Street in one of Los Angeles's most Prestigious Neighborhoods!!

Call Tracie Dugan for Showings 818439-4199

(RLNE3982413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Wellington Rd have any available units?
1939 Wellington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1939 Wellington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Wellington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Wellington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1939 Wellington Rd offer parking?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Wellington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Wellington Rd have a pool?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Wellington Rd have accessible units?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Wellington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Wellington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 Wellington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
