19363 Crystal Ridge Lane

2 master suite, 2.5 bath garden home boasts nearly 1,800 sf of living space with a very beautiful backyard. Enter the double-door formal entry that leads to the large living room with 2-story ceilings and gas fireplace. The adjoining dining area includes sliding glass doors that lead to the private, covered patio with built-in ceiling fan and skylight. kitchen showcasing granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook with built-in corner bench seating. There is a guest bath downstairs, large storage closet under the stairs and laundry area by the garage. There are two large master suites, both with walk-in closets and full en-suite bathrooms. The backyard boasts lush, green grass, mature landscaping, and built-in planters – perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors in your own private setting. A 2-car attached garage with direct access completes the home. Enjoy resort-style living in this large community that boasts 24-hour controlled access, parks, well-maintained tennis courts, pools and playground.

Award winning schools, primary is Castlebay Lane Charter elementary, Robert Frost Middle School and Charter Granada High School.