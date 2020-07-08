All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

19363 Crystal Ridge Lane

19363 Crystal Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19363 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2 master suite, 2.5 bath garden home boasts nearly 1,800 sf of living space with a very beautiful backyard. Enter the double-door formal entry that leads to the large living room with 2-story ceilings and gas fireplace. The adjoining dining area includes sliding glass doors that lead to the private, covered patio with built-in ceiling fan and skylight. kitchen showcasing granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook with built-in corner bench seating. There is a guest bath downstairs, large storage closet under the stairs and laundry area by the garage. There are two large master suites, both with walk-in closets and full en-suite bathrooms. The backyard boasts lush, green grass, mature landscaping, and built-in planters – perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors in your own private setting. A 2-car attached garage with direct access completes the home. Enjoy resort-style living in this large community that boasts 24-hour controlled access, parks, well-maintained tennis courts, pools and playground.
Award winning schools, primary is Castlebay Lane Charter elementary, Robert Frost Middle School and Charter Granada High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19363 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19363 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19363 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

