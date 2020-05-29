19348 Collier Street

Amenities

Newly constructed and elegantly furnished Cape Cod situated in the heart of Tarzana South of the Blvd, just a block from Ventura Blvd’s shops and cafes. This striking custom designed home perfectly balances modern sophistication and timeless design. Just under 6000 square feet this home features 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, Smart-Home technology, security and alarm systems, clean lines, open concept layout, carbonized french oak flooring, high ceiling and plenty of natural light throughout. The high ceiling entry welcomes into the the formal living room featuring a custom fireplace and greets the dinning room with a bar / wine cellar and onyx counters that also includes contemporary elements, wainscoting and molding throughout. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and a butlers nook, Top of the line Thermador stainless steel appliances; Over sized kitchen island with MSI Calacata counter-top and back-splash. Folding glass doors open the family room to the amazing entertainers backyard and outdoor living area featuring a custom oversized fire pit with seating, BBQ area, pool house, custom built in open air cabanas, over-sized pool with a Baja, and a zero edge jacuzzi. The master suite includes a dreamy walk in closet, spa like bath and brass fixtures. Four additional bedrooms are en suite. Home theater, office / gym and a mudroom lead to the 3 car garage located on main floor.