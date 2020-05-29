All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19348 Collier Street

19348 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Location

19348 Collier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Newly constructed and elegantly furnished Cape Cod situated in the heart of Tarzana South of the Blvd, just a block from Ventura Blvd’s shops and cafes. This striking custom designed home perfectly balances modern sophistication and timeless design. Just under 6000 square feet this home features 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, Smart-Home technology, security and alarm systems, clean lines, open concept layout, carbonized french oak flooring, high ceiling and plenty of natural light throughout. The high ceiling entry welcomes into the the formal living room featuring a custom fireplace and greets the dinning room with a bar / wine cellar and onyx counters that also includes contemporary elements, wainscoting and molding throughout. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and a butlers nook, Top of the line Thermador stainless steel appliances; Over sized kitchen island with MSI Calacata counter-top and back-splash. Folding glass doors open the family room to the amazing entertainers backyard and outdoor living area featuring a custom oversized fire pit with seating, BBQ area, pool house, custom built in open air cabanas, over-sized pool with a Baja, and a zero edge jacuzzi. The master suite includes a dreamy walk in closet, spa like bath and brass fixtures. Four additional bedrooms are en suite. Home theater, office / gym and a mudroom lead to the 3 car garage located on main floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19348 Collier Street have any available units?
19348 Collier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19348 Collier Street have?
Some of 19348 Collier Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19348 Collier Street currently offering any rent specials?
19348 Collier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19348 Collier Street pet-friendly?
No, 19348 Collier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19348 Collier Street offer parking?
Yes, 19348 Collier Street offers parking.
Does 19348 Collier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19348 Collier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19348 Collier Street have a pool?
Yes, 19348 Collier Street has a pool.
Does 19348 Collier Street have accessible units?
No, 19348 Collier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19348 Collier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19348 Collier Street has units with dishwashers.
