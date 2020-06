Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Multi level 3 bedroom home. New Furniture and beds.Can Perfect condition when home was purchased and kept immaculately clean.

2 Car Garage deck off kitchen with grill, picnic table and nice yard. Lowest level has 2nd bath and laundry room. Great house for families, friends, or business travelers. Very close to I-680 access -20 min city, large mall, lots of businesses for corporate travelers and restaurants.