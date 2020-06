Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, pool, on-site laundry room. 1 car parking $100 extra. Close to 101 Freeway and all Hollywood Attractions. You can also call Marvin at 818-220-9431 in order to view it.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with phone numbers other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.