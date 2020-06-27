All apartments in Los Angeles
1924 W 35th Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1924 W 35th Street

1924 West 35th Street
Location

1924 West 35th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Apartment Near USC - This beautiful, bright and airy 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has laminate flooring throughout the unit, modern kitchen with granite counter tops. This unit will provide the perfect amount of privacy. The open layout and the spacious living space makes it great for entertaining.

- Washer and Dryer Hook-up
- Laminate Flooring
- 2 Parking Spaces!

TERMS:
1 Year Lease
Application fee: $40.00
Rent: $2375.00
Security Deposit: $2375.00

Call 323-793-0801 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5086137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 W 35th Street have any available units?
1924 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1924 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1924 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1924 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1924 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1924 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1924 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1924 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1924 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1924 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 W 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 W 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 W 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
