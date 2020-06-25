All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

1923 North GOWER Street

1923 N Gower St · No Longer Available
Location

1923 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate townhouse style single family home in the heart of Hollywood. Built in 2016, this stunning 4 story residence is tastefully furnished and is conveniently located a stone's throw from all the restaurants and nightlife that Hollywood affords. The home is highlighted by an open floor plan, ensuite bathrooms for each room, hardwood floors, and huge rooftop deck with great views. It also features stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, and two gated parking spots. Hiking trails and the Hollywood sign are nearby as well. A wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 North GOWER Street have any available units?
1923 North GOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 North GOWER Street have?
Some of 1923 North GOWER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 North GOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1923 North GOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 North GOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1923 North GOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1923 North GOWER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1923 North GOWER Street offers parking.
Does 1923 North GOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 North GOWER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 North GOWER Street have a pool?
No, 1923 North GOWER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1923 North GOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 1923 North GOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 North GOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 North GOWER Street has units with dishwashers.
