1923 North GOWER Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate townhouse style single family home in the heart of Hollywood. Built in 2016, this stunning 4 story residence is tastefully furnished and is conveniently located a stone's throw from all the restaurants and nightlife that Hollywood affords. The home is highlighted by an open floor plan, ensuite bathrooms for each room, hardwood floors, and huge rooftop deck with great views. It also features stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, and two gated parking spots. Hiking trails and the Hollywood sign are nearby as well. A wonderful place to call home!