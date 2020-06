Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment in the Beverlywood area. Feels like a private house. Unit is ADU at rear of property. Private entry, laundry in garage, and lovely bathrooms and kitchen. There is also another single unit available on the property which is ideal for an office or separate living quarters.