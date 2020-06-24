All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue

1922 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1922 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
A very special jewel box discreetly nestled on a quiet street in the Hollywood Hills. Expertly restored and exquisitely appointed for today's living, this fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath plus a screening room English Arts and Crafts Bungalow was originally built in 1921 by Cecil B. de Mille's scenic designer. Dramatic balcony foyer reveals a two story Living Room with Art Deco rose mirrored fireplace. Gourmet eat-in marble-countered Kitchen w/ designer finishes. Treehouse-like formal Dining Room. Rich wood floors and walls of windows throughout overlook green grounds and twinkling city light vistas. Large Library/Family Room doubles as a screening room. All baths designer done. Gated and private. Grassy backyard pad with room for entertaining. Easy access to classic Hollywood dining and entertainment. This is a private, secure Hollywood Hills retreat with a renowned, nearly 100 year history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
