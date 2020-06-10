Rent Calculator
19208 Linnet Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM
19208 Linnet Street
19208 Linnet Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
19208 Linnet Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
Please! Call listing Agent For Showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19208 Linnet Street have any available units?
19208 Linnet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19208 Linnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
19208 Linnet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19208 Linnet Street pet-friendly?
No, 19208 Linnet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19208 Linnet Street offer parking?
No, 19208 Linnet Street does not offer parking.
Does 19208 Linnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19208 Linnet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19208 Linnet Street have a pool?
Yes, 19208 Linnet Street has a pool.
Does 19208 Linnet Street have accessible units?
No, 19208 Linnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19208 Linnet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19208 Linnet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19208 Linnet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19208 Linnet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
