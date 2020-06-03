All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

19201 Friar Street

19201 Friar Street · No Longer Available
Location

19201 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on the Tarzana neighborhood in L.A.

The cozy interior features premium tile and laminate flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy black quartz countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. Elegant bedrooms with a walk-in closet and stylish baths. It has installed central air conditioning. The backyard is accessed by two sliding doors - one in the living room and another from the master bedroom.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Theres a yard that renters must maintain. Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, sewage, and landscaping. Smoking is not allowed. It comes with on-street parking.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vwnK7xvDxsG

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Tarzana Park, and Reseda Park and Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
164 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.3 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5683559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19201 Friar Street have any available units?
19201 Friar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19201 Friar Street have?
Some of 19201 Friar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19201 Friar Street currently offering any rent specials?
19201 Friar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19201 Friar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19201 Friar Street is pet friendly.
Does 19201 Friar Street offer parking?
No, 19201 Friar Street does not offer parking.
Does 19201 Friar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19201 Friar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19201 Friar Street have a pool?
No, 19201 Friar Street does not have a pool.
Does 19201 Friar Street have accessible units?
No, 19201 Friar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19201 Friar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19201 Friar Street has units with dishwashers.

