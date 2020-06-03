19201 Friar Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets air conditioning

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasant, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on the Tarzana neighborhood in L.A.



The cozy interior features premium tile and laminate flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy black quartz countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. Elegant bedrooms with a walk-in closet and stylish baths. It has installed central air conditioning. The backyard is accessed by two sliding doors - one in the living room and another from the master bedroom.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Theres a yard that renters must maintain. Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, sewage, and landscaping. Smoking is not allowed. It comes with on-street parking.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vwnK7xvDxsG



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Tarzana Park, and Reseda Park and Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

164 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.3 mile

165 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile



