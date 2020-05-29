All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1920 Holly Drive 2
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1920 Holly Drive 2

1920 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1920 Holly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Condo in Hollywood - Property Id: 206089

Spacious unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Hollywood, hardwood floors, washer and dryer, full bathroom, front yard, shared backyard with a pool. Comes with 2 car secure & closed parking garage.

Peaceful neighborhood, yet close to the Hollywood Reservoir, Beachwood Canyon, Hollywood Bowl, Los Feliz, Silverlake, Echo Park, Studio City, Universal City, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Miracle Mile, Downtown Los Angeles, Runyon Canyon, Melrose & More!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206089
Property Id 206089

(RLNE5473923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Holly Drive 2 have any available units?
1920 Holly Drive 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Holly Drive 2 have?
Some of 1920 Holly Drive 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Holly Drive 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Holly Drive 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Holly Drive 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Holly Drive 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1920 Holly Drive 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Holly Drive 2 offers parking.
Does 1920 Holly Drive 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Holly Drive 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Holly Drive 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Holly Drive 2 has a pool.
Does 1920 Holly Drive 2 have accessible units?
No, 1920 Holly Drive 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Holly Drive 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Holly Drive 2 has units with dishwashers.

