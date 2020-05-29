1920 Holly Drive 2

Amenities
Spacious Condo in Hollywood - Property Id: 206089
Spacious unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Hollywood, hardwood floors, washer and dryer, full bathroom, front yard, shared backyard with a pool. Comes with 2 car secure & closed parking garage.
Peaceful neighborhood, yet close to the Hollywood Reservoir, Beachwood Canyon, Hollywood Bowl, Los Feliz, Silverlake, Echo Park, Studio City, Universal City, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Miracle Mile, Downtown Los Angeles, Runyon Canyon, Melrose & More!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206089
