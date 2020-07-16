All apartments in Los Angeles
1918 W 80th St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1918 W 80th St

1918 West 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1918 West 80th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
accessible
Stunning Remodeled Modern Luxury 3BD/2BA Home AVAILABLE NOW in Los Angeles - 1918 W 80th St, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Rent: $3,795
Deposit: $3,820
Application: $35

This completely updated home features hardwood floors throughout, an all new remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of natural flooding in from the over-sized windows compliments the inset lighting found around the property.

An enormous front and back yard make this huge home feel just as big outside as it is inside. Perfect for a small or large family, or people who love to entertain! Fitted with updated security features including electronic locks, and a ring doorbell system.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 W 80th St have any available units?
1918 W 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 W 80th St have?
Some of 1918 W 80th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 W 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
1918 W 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 W 80th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 W 80th St is pet friendly.
Does 1918 W 80th St offer parking?
No, 1918 W 80th St does not offer parking.
Does 1918 W 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 W 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 W 80th St have a pool?
No, 1918 W 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 1918 W 80th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1918 W 80th St has accessible units.
Does 1918 W 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 W 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.
