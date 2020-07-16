Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pet friendly

Stunning Remodeled Modern Luxury 3BD/2BA Home AVAILABLE NOW in Los Angeles - 1918 W 80th St, Los Angeles, CA 90047



Rent: $3,795

Deposit: $3,820

Application: $35



This completely updated home features hardwood floors throughout, an all new remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of natural flooding in from the over-sized windows compliments the inset lighting found around the property.



An enormous front and back yard make this huge home feel just as big outside as it is inside. Perfect for a small or large family, or people who love to entertain! Fitted with updated security features including electronic locks, and a ring doorbell system.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



No Cats Allowed



