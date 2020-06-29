All apartments in Los Angeles
1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue

1916 1/2 Clyde Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1916 1/2 Clyde Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top floor large one bedroom unit is filled with natural light, features great views, and is newly remodeled. The vaulted ceiling in the living room features gorgeous wood paneling. The bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled, outfitted with accent tiling, new appliances, and light fixtures. The kitchen features gas range stove, full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This 4-unit building is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, near the 10 freeway and Venice Blvd., making commuting around town a breeze. Neighboring areas include downtown and the arts district of Culver City, LACMA, and the restaurants of La Cienega. Parking, water, and sewer are included in the lease and the property has laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue have any available units?
1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue have?
Some of 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue offers parking.
Does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue have a pool?
No, 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue has units with dishwashers.

