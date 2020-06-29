1916 1/2 Clyde Avenue

Amenities

Top floor large one bedroom unit is filled with natural light, features great views, and is newly remodeled. The vaulted ceiling in the living room features gorgeous wood paneling. The bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled, outfitted with accent tiling, new appliances, and light fixtures. The kitchen features gas range stove, full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This 4-unit building is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, near the 10 freeway and Venice Blvd., making commuting around town a breeze. Neighboring areas include downtown and the arts district of Culver City, LACMA, and the restaurants of La Cienega. Parking, water, and sewer are included in the lease and the property has laundry on-site.