19141 Gayle Place

Come see this new listing that boasts Tarzana living at its finest. Located south of the blvd in Tarzana at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the hills, this home allows you to relax yourself with a breathtaking view of the valley from anywhere in the house. Enjoy sunny California’s weather on an oversized deck that runs along the entire back of the property. This Smart House also features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2150 sqft living space, large sliding glass windows throughout the house that allow the view of the Santa Monica mountains to be seen from anywhere in the house, and an outdoor Jacuzzi on the deck. This also features ample cabinet space in the kitchen, great sized bedrooms, and a fire place in the living room that creates a creative, and relaxing atmosphere for you and your family. Must See home, Tarzana living at it’s finest!