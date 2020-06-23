All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19141 Gayle Place

19141 Gayle Place · No Longer Available
Location

19141 Gayle Place, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this new listing that boasts Tarzana living at its finest. Located south of the blvd in Tarzana at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the hills, this home allows you to relax yourself with a breathtaking view of the valley from anywhere in the house. Enjoy sunny California’s weather on an oversized deck that runs along the entire back of the property. This Smart House also features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2150 sqft living space, large sliding glass windows throughout the house that allow the view of the Santa Monica mountains to be seen from anywhere in the house, and an outdoor Jacuzzi on the deck. This also features ample cabinet space in the kitchen, great sized bedrooms, and a fire place in the living room that creates a creative, and relaxing atmosphere for you and your family. Must See home, Tarzana living at it’s finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19141 Gayle Place have any available units?
19141 Gayle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19141 Gayle Place currently offering any rent specials?
19141 Gayle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19141 Gayle Place pet-friendly?
No, 19141 Gayle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19141 Gayle Place offer parking?
Yes, 19141 Gayle Place offers parking.
Does 19141 Gayle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19141 Gayle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19141 Gayle Place have a pool?
No, 19141 Gayle Place does not have a pool.
Does 19141 Gayle Place have accessible units?
No, 19141 Gayle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19141 Gayle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19141 Gayle Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19141 Gayle Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19141 Gayle Place does not have units with air conditioning.
