Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A charming studio, 1 bath is now available! This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, range/oven, refrigerator, and wall AC included. Easy access to Metro Station, Silverlake, Echo Park, and Downtown LA. One gated parking spot included and laundry on-site! Come and see it today!