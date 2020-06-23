All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19100 Welby Way

19100 W Welby Way · No Longer Available
Location

19100 W Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful home in Welby Way is now open for you - A simple yet spacious home in Reseda is now available for rent. This house comes with 3 beds and 1 bath wide living room and a wonderful kitchen. Lots of storage space and suitable for a growing family.

(RLNE4565578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19100 Welby Way have any available units?
19100 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19100 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
19100 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19100 Welby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19100 Welby Way is pet friendly.
Does 19100 Welby Way offer parking?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not offer parking.
Does 19100 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19100 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 19100 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19100 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19100 Welby Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have units with air conditioning.
