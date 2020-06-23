1910 S Harvard Blvd

Amenities

FOR PRODUCTION/EVENTS & SHORT-TERM LEASE ONLY: Completely Restored Historic Mediterranean-Moorish Revival Mansion - Available for short-term leases, production and private events, this stunningly restored, 4,523 sq ft, unfurnished, Mediterranean Moorish Revival mansion on a 12,000 sq ft lot in one of the oldest and most central Los Angeles suburbs West Adams Heights. Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument No. 963, the Linda Scott Residence, was designed by Architect F. M. Tyler and built in 1906 for the first female sheriff in AZ. The sophistication and attention to detail of the era is exhibited on every surface of this home, from the Moorish-inspired horseshoe arches framing the front porch, to the detailed window framing with miniature pillars and corbels on the exterior, and the coffered and coved ceilings, wainscoting, pocket doors and grand vestibule with the most exquisite view of the split staircase and it's built-in benches at the base of the stairs and central landing. The fireplaces have hand-carved details that are nonexistent in today's homes and are slowly disappearing from our older architectural gems with each renovation.



With a basement for storage, a third floor with additional rooms (there are 5 bedrooms on the second level), and a long driveway which fits multiple cars and leads to a carriage house that's big enough to fit a small car and works perfectly as a base camp for equipment, this space is perfect for film/photo shoots and events, allowing easy access to moving trucks from the various entrances to the house.



The first floor's extra spacious rooms are perfect for ball room/party scenes and actual parties (especially weddings) with the oversized door in its rounded frame opening to the grand vestibule looking up to the split staircase and chandelier. On the left side of the house you'll find the men's smoking room with pocket doors leading into the formal dining room with built-ins. To the right of the staircase you'll find the women's parlor with fireplace leading into the library with a second fireplace. Access the kitchen, which is situated at the back of the house, through the swinging door from the dining room, or through either of the two hallways on the left of the staircase and behind the staircase. Outfitted with stainless steel appliances the kitchen also offers a spacious eat-in area with built-in seating, laundry area, and a powder room. Also in the kitchen is the second way by which to reach the second level with a "servants'" staircase that leads up to the servants' quarters and is perfect for crew and cast members to move about the house without interrupting while rolling. Outfitted with stainless steel appliances, plenty of counterspace and a spacious eat-in area with built-in seating, this kitchen is perfect for caterers and/or chefs to do their prep and cooking. laundry area, and a powder room. Also in the kitchen is the second way by which to reach the second level with a "servants'" staircase that leads up to the servants' quarters. Two of the exits to the back yard and patio are also in the kitchen. Each room is outfitted with gorgeous original details and high ceilings. Two of the exits to the back yard and patio are also in the kitchen. Each room is outfitted with gorgeous original details and high ceilings.



All five bedrooms and three additional bathrooms are found on the second level. The master en-suite has his-and-her walk-in closets, built-in drawers and cabinetry, and the bathroom has dual sinks. One of the bedrooms is the perfect setting for a regal office space with gorgeous, floor-to-ceiling built-ins, more closet space, a third bathroom, and french doors out to the balcony with views of the large front lawn, surrounding neighborhood, and palm-tree lined streets. The second balcony is located on the second level at the back of the house and overlooks the expansive back yard space and courtyard. All rooms are spacious and oversized.



The third floor is considered an attic, but has multiple rooms, more storage closets and built-ins, beautiful wooden details, and gorgeous windows and skylights. The basement may also be used during shoots as storage, but no filming may take place there. Other features include gorgeous, landscaped front and back yards, fenced yard with fruit trees, patio with pergola and fountain, lower patio, and side patio off of the breezeway.



Close to USC, restaurants, shops, DTLA, and many businesses for last-minute, quick runs by PA's. This home is perfect for period pieces, but please note that the kitchen has been updated and has modern, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, so if you have any scenes that take place in the kitchen and your film takes place before the 80's, this may not be the space for you.



*********IMPORTANT**********

$350/hour.

6 hour minimum required.

Please note that a 10% discount will be given to any bookings of 8+ hours.

A 20% discount will be given to bookings of more than two (2) 8-hour days.

Additional discounts may be applied for longer shoots.

100 person capacity.

Please contact Adriana with details of your production/event, including your full name, event type, duration, number of guests, and dates.

WiFi on premises.



(RLNE4590967)