1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace media room bbq/grill

Two bedroom unit in incredible 1929 Private Spanish Compound in Los Feliz. Living room, contemporary kitchen and breakfast area downstairs, 2 beds with private closets and one full bath upstairs. Vintage wrought iron staircase, period detail abounds with a peaceful Mediterranean feel. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, BBQ and hammock shared on a lushly landscaped back patio with Jasmine and other florals. Glance at the Griffith Observatory as you enter the front gate and enjoy the back patio with a common BBQ, tiled water feature and Hammock. Close proximity to everything the neighborhood offers including Griffith Park, Little Doms, the Alcove, Home Restaurant, Farfalla, Vinoteca, Maru coffee, the Greek Theater and Lassens! A true step back in time in a perfect location.