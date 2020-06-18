All apartments in Los Angeles
1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue

1909 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Two bedroom unit in incredible 1929 Private Spanish Compound in Los Feliz. Living room, contemporary kitchen and breakfast area downstairs, 2 beds with private closets and one full bath upstairs. Vintage wrought iron staircase, period detail abounds with a peaceful Mediterranean feel. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, BBQ and hammock shared on a lushly landscaped back patio with Jasmine and other florals. Glance at the Griffith Observatory as you enter the front gate and enjoy the back patio with a common BBQ, tiled water feature and Hammock. Close proximity to everything the neighborhood offers including Griffith Park, Little Doms, the Alcove, Home Restaurant, Farfalla, Vinoteca, Maru coffee, the Greek Theater and Lassens! A true step back in time in a perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

