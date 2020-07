Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the sought-after area of Miraleste Pines, this mid century modern home has just finished receiving new paint, electrical finishes, fixtures, and landscaping. Exhibiting 3 generous bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home, this property is located in an exceptional neighborhood and features a private pool and spa. its move-in ready.