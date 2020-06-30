19068 Santa Rita Street

Amenities

new construction recently renovated walk in closets pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction tennis court

Tuscan styled newly constructed 2008 built, two story, resort style living home set on a quiet tree-lined street located “South of the Blvd” in Tarzana. This property features a little over 6,000 Sq. ft. of luxury living space. High ceilings throughout. 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms plus a huge family room. Magnificent grand foyer and tile flooring on the first level and hardwood walnut flooring throughout the second level. Gorgeous kitchen features include custom cabinets with pull outs, large center island, marble counters, and under counter lighting. The entire house is wired with security cameras and speaker system throughout. The private backyard has a pool, a private pool house, tennis/ basketball court and stone barbeque area to enjoy. All bathrooms are on ensuite plus powder downstairs. The master suite offers the perfect retreat with high ceilings, views of the grounds and a spa like master bath complete with spa tub and shower, his & her marble sinks and two large walk-in closets with custom built-ins. Three more bedrooms each with its own private bathroom are located upstairs as well. Prime location within a quick stroll to the remodeled retail shops & eateries of the Blvd., as well as the highly regarded Wilbur Elementary School District. This house is a must see!!!