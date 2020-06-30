All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

19068 Santa Rita Street

19068 Santa Rita Street · No Longer Available
Location

19068 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Tuscan styled newly constructed 2008 built, two story, resort style living home set on a quiet tree-lined street located “South of the Blvd” in Tarzana. This property features a little over 6,000 Sq. ft. of luxury living space. High ceilings throughout. 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms plus a huge family room. Magnificent grand foyer and tile flooring on the first level and hardwood walnut flooring throughout the second level. Gorgeous kitchen features include custom cabinets with pull outs, large center island, marble counters, and under counter lighting. The entire house is wired with security cameras and speaker system throughout. The private backyard has a pool, a private pool house, tennis/ basketball court and stone barbeque area to enjoy. All bathrooms are on ensuite plus powder downstairs. The master suite offers the perfect retreat with high ceilings, views of the grounds and a spa like master bath complete with spa tub and shower, his & her marble sinks and two large walk-in closets with custom built-ins. Three more bedrooms each with its own private bathroom are located upstairs as well. Prime location within a quick stroll to the remodeled retail shops & eateries of the Blvd., as well as the highly regarded Wilbur Elementary School District. This house is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19068 Santa Rita Street have any available units?
19068 Santa Rita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19068 Santa Rita Street have?
Some of 19068 Santa Rita Street's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19068 Santa Rita Street currently offering any rent specials?
19068 Santa Rita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19068 Santa Rita Street pet-friendly?
No, 19068 Santa Rita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19068 Santa Rita Street offer parking?
No, 19068 Santa Rita Street does not offer parking.
Does 19068 Santa Rita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19068 Santa Rita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19068 Santa Rita Street have a pool?
Yes, 19068 Santa Rita Street has a pool.
Does 19068 Santa Rita Street have accessible units?
No, 19068 Santa Rita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19068 Santa Rita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19068 Santa Rita Street does not have units with dishwashers.

