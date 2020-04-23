1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage new construction

Stunning brand new modern property nestled in the world renowned Sunset Strip just above the Sunset Blvd with uninhibited jetliner views . This 3bd suits entertainer's home, open floor plan w/ wall-to-wall glass sliders that create a seamless transition from the living room and dining room to the balcony overlooking the City of Angels, Gourmet Kitchen with top quality stainless steel appliances plus a luxurious powder room, wine seller, dramatic fire place in the living room and alarm system.