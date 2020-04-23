1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities
Stunning brand new modern property nestled in the world renowned Sunset Strip just above the Sunset Blvd with uninhibited jetliner views . This 3bd suits entertainer's home, open floor plan w/ wall-to-wall glass sliders that create a seamless transition from the living room and dining room to the balcony overlooking the City of Angels, Gourmet Kitchen with top quality stainless steel appliances plus a luxurious powder room, wine seller, dramatic fire place in the living room and alarm system.