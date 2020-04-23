All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1905 N Sunset Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1905 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning brand new modern property nestled in the world renowned Sunset Strip just above the Sunset Blvd with uninhibited jetliner views . This 3bd suits entertainer's home, open floor plan w/ wall-to-wall glass sliders that create a seamless transition from the living room and dining room to the balcony overlooking the City of Angels, Gourmet Kitchen with top quality stainless steel appliances plus a luxurious powder room, wine seller, dramatic fire place in the living room and alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College