Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

19045 Gault Street

19045 W Gault St · No Longer Available
Location

19045 W Gault St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2001, Fully Detached remodeled 4 Bdr/3 Ba Mediterranean style TWH in private gated community. Two story 1,767 Sq. Ft. , bright and spacious, open floor plan, recessed lights, copper plumbing, central AC/Heat, tiled roof, double pane windows w. 2 sliding doors opens to huge, concrete floor w. drainage 600+ Sq. Ft. private patio. Living room with nice Fireplace, newer 12 mm laminated floor, Remodeled beautiful kitchen w. soft closing cabinets and drawers incl. “Lazy Susan”, stylish granite counter tops, newer stainless-steel appliances incl. range top stainless/glass range hood above, built-in oven and tiled floor light fixture, tiled floor All second floor w. newer carpet. Extra large Master bedroom w. Recessed lights, Walking closet fully remodeled master Bathroom with double sink vanity large and deep 72”/42” bathtub “For Two” w. Travertine walls & floor Hansgrohe bath/shower fixtures. 3 nice size bedrooms one was converted to pool-­table/sport room/den can be easily converted back, other full bathroom + ½ Bath on the 1-st floor, Installed security/alarm system. Direct access 2 car garage with finished walls & storage room. Recently painted inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19045 Gault Street have any available units?
19045 Gault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19045 Gault Street have?
Some of 19045 Gault Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19045 Gault Street currently offering any rent specials?
19045 Gault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19045 Gault Street pet-friendly?
No, 19045 Gault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19045 Gault Street offer parking?
Yes, 19045 Gault Street offers parking.
Does 19045 Gault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19045 Gault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19045 Gault Street have a pool?
Yes, 19045 Gault Street has a pool.
Does 19045 Gault Street have accessible units?
No, 19045 Gault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19045 Gault Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19045 Gault Street has units with dishwashers.
