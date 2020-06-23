19045 Gault Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Built in 2001, Fully Detached remodeled 4 Bdr/3 Ba Mediterranean style TWH in private gated community. Two story 1,767 Sq. Ft. , bright and spacious, open floor plan, recessed lights, copper plumbing, central AC/Heat, tiled roof, double pane windows w. 2 sliding doors opens to huge, concrete floor w. drainage 600+ Sq. Ft. private patio. Living room with nice Fireplace, newer 12 mm laminated floor, Remodeled beautiful kitchen w. soft closing cabinets and drawers incl. “Lazy Susan”, stylish granite counter tops, newer stainless-steel appliances incl. range top stainless/glass range hood above, built-in oven and tiled floor light fixture, tiled floor All second floor w. newer carpet. Extra large Master bedroom w. Recessed lights, Walking closet fully remodeled master Bathroom with double sink vanity large and deep 72”/42” bathtub “For Two” w. Travertine walls & floor Hansgrohe bath/shower fixtures. 3 nice size bedrooms one was converted to pool-­table/sport room/den can be easily converted back, other full bathroom + ½ Bath on the 1-st floor, Installed security/alarm system. Direct access 2 car garage with finished walls & storage room. Recently painted inside.