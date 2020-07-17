19039 KILLOCH Way

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fabulous Porter Ranch Home walking distance to Castlebay Lane Charter Elementary. Home has Solar Panels (paid for by the Landlord) and Artificial Grass front and Rear, low Utility Bills . Home shows Light & Bright. Updated Kitchen opens to large Dining Area, Formal Living Room w/gas fireplace, Huge Den with wet bar, Large Master Suite with Updated Bathroom, All Other Bedrooms Good Sized, Custom Storage Room off Guest bath and Small Extra Room Upstairs perfect for home office. Lushly Landscaped Backyard with Blt-In BBQ, Gorgeous Tree Top and Mountain Views! Also in Granada Charter School District.