All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19039 KILLOCH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19039 KILLOCH Way
Last updated June 24 2020 at 4:45 AM

19039 KILLOCH Way

19039 Killoch Way · (818) 439-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19039 Killoch Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous Porter Ranch Home walking distance to Castlebay Lane Charter Elementary. Home has Solar Panels (paid for by the Landlord) and Artificial Grass front and Rear, low Utility Bills . Home shows Light & Bright. Updated Kitchen opens to large Dining Area, Formal Living Room w/gas fireplace, Huge Den with wet bar, Large Master Suite with Updated Bathroom, All Other Bedrooms Good Sized, Custom Storage Room off Guest bath and Small Extra Room Upstairs perfect for home office. Lushly Landscaped Backyard with Blt-In BBQ, Gorgeous Tree Top and Mountain Views! Also in Granada Charter School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19039 KILLOCH Way have any available units?
19039 KILLOCH Way has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19039 KILLOCH Way have?
Some of 19039 KILLOCH Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19039 KILLOCH Way currently offering any rent specials?
19039 KILLOCH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19039 KILLOCH Way pet-friendly?
No, 19039 KILLOCH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19039 KILLOCH Way offer parking?
Yes, 19039 KILLOCH Way offers parking.
Does 19039 KILLOCH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19039 KILLOCH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19039 KILLOCH Way have a pool?
No, 19039 KILLOCH Way does not have a pool.
Does 19039 KILLOCH Way have accessible units?
No, 19039 KILLOCH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19039 KILLOCH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19039 KILLOCH Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19039 KILLOCH Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity