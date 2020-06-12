All apartments in Los Angeles
19031 Bessemer Street

Location

19031 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Like a brand new house. This beautiful house just had an entire remodeling (inside and out) including additions with permits in 2016. Inside, you’ll find an open floor plan.1 year new Washer and Dryer. Newer kitchen with granite counters, and newer appliances. Laminated flooring. Newer entrance door, interior doors and windows. Large open floor-plan, light and bright. *2 car attached garage. All bathrooms are remodeled. Outside, you’ll enjoy gorgeous low-maintenance rock garden. Looks and feels larger than actual square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19031 Bessemer Street have any available units?
19031 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19031 Bessemer Street have?
Some of 19031 Bessemer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19031 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
19031 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19031 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
No, 19031 Bessemer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19031 Bessemer Street offer parking?
Yes, 19031 Bessemer Street offers parking.
Does 19031 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19031 Bessemer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19031 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 19031 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 19031 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 19031 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19031 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19031 Bessemer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
