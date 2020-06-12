19031 Bessemer Street

Amenities

Like a brand new house. This beautiful house just had an entire remodeling (inside and out) including additions with permits in 2016. Inside, you’ll find an open floor plan.1 year new Washer and Dryer. Newer kitchen with granite counters, and newer appliances. Laminated flooring. Newer entrance door, interior doors and windows. Large open floor-plan, light and bright. *2 car attached garage. All bathrooms are remodeled. Outside, you’ll enjoy gorgeous low-maintenance rock garden. Looks and feels larger than actual square footage.