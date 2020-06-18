All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19001 ST CALVERT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19001 ST CALVERT
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

19001 ST CALVERT

19001 Calvert Street · (310) 666-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19001 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Dining room, family room and Large living room with fireplace and built in bookshelves. Kitchen was remodels with new stove , counter top, refrigerator.. . Great master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Master bath with step down tub and stand shower. Large linen closet in the hall way. Central A/C recess lighting. Over size garage, great back yard with syntactic grass low maintenance house with easy access to all. Please keep in mind that we have taken the property off market and it was updated in case you seen it last month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19001 ST CALVERT have any available units?
19001 ST CALVERT has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19001 ST CALVERT have?
Some of 19001 ST CALVERT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19001 ST CALVERT currently offering any rent specials?
19001 ST CALVERT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19001 ST CALVERT pet-friendly?
No, 19001 ST CALVERT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19001 ST CALVERT offer parking?
Yes, 19001 ST CALVERT does offer parking.
Does 19001 ST CALVERT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19001 ST CALVERT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19001 ST CALVERT have a pool?
No, 19001 ST CALVERT does not have a pool.
Does 19001 ST CALVERT have accessible units?
No, 19001 ST CALVERT does not have accessible units.
Does 19001 ST CALVERT have units with dishwashers?
No, 19001 ST CALVERT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19001 ST CALVERT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity