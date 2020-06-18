19001 ST CALVERT

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Dining room, family room and Large living room with fireplace and built in bookshelves. Kitchen was remodels with new stove , counter top, refrigerator.. . Great master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Master bath with step down tub and stand shower. Large linen closet in the hall way. Central A/C recess lighting. Over size garage, great back yard with syntactic grass low maintenance house with easy access to all. Please keep in mind that we have taken the property off market and it was updated in case you seen it last month.