18941 Vose St

Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent - Property Id: 249290
Freshly painted with reassessed lights , granite countertops, new windows and doors, private backyard with fruit trees centralized location. Very clean and quiet street with lots of parking.
CALL OR Text 818-437-9641
- Rent $2,995 + $200 for utilities
- Utilities Includes Water, Gas, Electricity, Trash
- 1 Month Deposit On Approved Credit
- Free Dish Network
- Washer/Dryer
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Central Air
- LED Lighting
- Track lighting
- Recessed Lighting
- Updated Windows and Doors
- Off Street Parking (No Garage)
- Non-smoking
- Pets Welcome With an Additional $500 Deposit.
- Close to Lake Balboa, Tarzana, Encino
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249290
Property Id 249290
(RLNE5664500)