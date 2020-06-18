18941 Vose St

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent - Property Id: 249290



Freshly painted with reassessed lights , granite countertops, new windows and doors, private backyard with fruit trees centralized location. Very clean and quiet street with lots of parking.



CALL OR Text 818-437-9641



- Rent $2,995 + $200 for utilities

- Utilities Includes Water, Gas, Electricity, Trash

- 1 Month Deposit On Approved Credit

- Free Dish Network

- Washer/Dryer

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Central Air

- LED Lighting

- Track lighting

- Recessed Lighting

- Updated Windows and Doors

- Off Street Parking (No Garage)

- Non-smoking

- Pets Welcome With an Additional $500 Deposit.

- Close to Lake Balboa, Tarzana, Encino

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249290

