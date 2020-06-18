All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18941 Vose St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18941 Vose St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

18941 Vose St

18941 Vose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18941 Vose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent - Property Id: 249290

Freshly painted with reassessed lights , granite countertops, new windows and doors, private backyard with fruit trees centralized location. Very clean and quiet street with lots of parking.

CALL OR Text 818-437-9641

- Rent $2,995 + $200 for utilities
- Utilities Includes Water, Gas, Electricity, Trash
- 1 Month Deposit On Approved Credit
- Free Dish Network
- Washer/Dryer
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Central Air
- LED Lighting
- Track lighting
- Recessed Lighting
- Updated Windows and Doors
- Off Street Parking (No Garage)
- Non-smoking
- Pets Welcome With an Additional $500 Deposit.
- Close to Lake Balboa, Tarzana, Encino
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249290
Property Id 249290

(RLNE5664500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18941 Vose St have any available units?
18941 Vose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18941 Vose St have?
Some of 18941 Vose St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18941 Vose St currently offering any rent specials?
18941 Vose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18941 Vose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18941 Vose St is pet friendly.
Does 18941 Vose St offer parking?
Yes, 18941 Vose St offers parking.
Does 18941 Vose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18941 Vose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18941 Vose St have a pool?
No, 18941 Vose St does not have a pool.
Does 18941 Vose St have accessible units?
No, 18941 Vose St does not have accessible units.
Does 18941 Vose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18941 Vose St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College