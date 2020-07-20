All apartments in Los Angeles
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

18930 Kirkcolm Ln

18930 Kirkcolm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18930 Kirkcolm Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Porter Ranch 4 bed, 2 bath home with pool - This beautiful, upscale home includes endless amenities, completely remodeled and located in a nice and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal!! Home has many upgrades such as beautiful gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, lavish high ceilings, new baths, recessed LED lights throughout, travertine tile floors and carpet in the bedroom, cozy fireplace, dual pane windows and sliders throughout. You will find 4 bedrooms and 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms, an open floor plan living and dining room. Very light and bright with central air conditioning and heating unit. Beautiful backyard with a sparkling pool. LOCATION BENEFITS: Near Castlebay Elementary, markets, parks, banks, and shopping mall. GREAT WALKING LOCATION. Strong credit and income required. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE4864881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln have any available units?
18930 Kirkcolm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln have?
Some of 18930 Kirkcolm Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18930 Kirkcolm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18930 Kirkcolm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18930 Kirkcolm Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18930 Kirkcolm Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln offer parking?
No, 18930 Kirkcolm Ln does not offer parking.
Does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18930 Kirkcolm Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18930 Kirkcolm Ln has a pool.
Does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln have accessible units?
No, 18930 Kirkcolm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18930 Kirkcolm Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 18930 Kirkcolm Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
