18930 Kirkcolm Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Porter Ranch 4 bed, 2 bath home with pool - This beautiful, upscale home includes endless amenities, completely remodeled and located in a nice and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal!! Home has many upgrades such as beautiful gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, lavish high ceilings, new baths, recessed LED lights throughout, travertine tile floors and carpet in the bedroom, cozy fireplace, dual pane windows and sliders throughout. You will find 4 bedrooms and 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms, an open floor plan living and dining room. Very light and bright with central air conditioning and heating unit. Beautiful backyard with a sparkling pool. LOCATION BENEFITS: Near Castlebay Elementary, markets, parks, banks, and shopping mall. GREAT WALKING LOCATION. Strong credit and income required. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE4864881)