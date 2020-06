Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

Immaculate property located on cul de Sac. Very desirable area of Northridge. Home offers 3 very spacious bedrooms, Master Suite and 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Very private and secluded backyard with pool/spa, and double built in barbecue. Perfect to entertain your friends and family. Wonderfully updated kitchen with lots of cabinetry and gorgeous island.