All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18815 Duncan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18815 Duncan Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

18815 Duncan Street

18815 Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18815 Duncan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Experience San Francisco like a local.

Stay in your own recently updated 1 bedroom Victorian apartment with a private entrance and an intimate outdoor garden.

Apartment is located in quaint Noe Valley close to SFO, MUNI lines, BART, the Mission District and more.

Enjoy the following floor plan: one bedroom with one queen bed, living room with one queen sleeper sofa with extra thick mattress, a full bath, a walk in closet, and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen. Sleeps up to 4 adults. We can make a portacrib and high chair available upon request.

Drink your morning cup of coffee in the sheltered garden; then walk one block to the J Church line which will take you downtown or to to historic Mission Dolores, the Castro district, and everywhere along the busy Market Street corridor; or stay closer to home and explore Noe Valleys multitude of shops and restaurants. A little further away (15 minute walk) you are in the Mission District with abundant trendy restaurants, Latin markets and shops, and hip boutiques. Catch BART from the Mission District as another way to go downtown or take it to the East Bay or Peninsula.

We provide top of the line luxury linens, a fully equipped kitchen, free Wi-Fi and cable, complimentary coffee, wine and chocolate, and housekeeping once every two weeks. Experience San Francisco as it was meant to be, locally and in comfort.

SPECIAL BONUS: Enjoy unlimited free rides within San Francisco on both BART and MUNI. We provide you two complimentary transit passes which you can use during your stay - a $188 value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18815 Duncan Street have any available units?
18815 Duncan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18815 Duncan Street have?
Some of 18815 Duncan Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18815 Duncan Street currently offering any rent specials?
18815 Duncan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18815 Duncan Street pet-friendly?
No, 18815 Duncan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18815 Duncan Street offer parking?
No, 18815 Duncan Street does not offer parking.
Does 18815 Duncan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18815 Duncan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18815 Duncan Street have a pool?
No, 18815 Duncan Street does not have a pool.
Does 18815 Duncan Street have accessible units?
No, 18815 Duncan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18815 Duncan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18815 Duncan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College