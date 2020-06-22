18815 Duncan Street

Amenities

Experience San Francisco like a local.



Stay in your own recently updated 1 bedroom Victorian apartment with a private entrance and an intimate outdoor garden.



Apartment is located in quaint Noe Valley close to SFO, MUNI lines, BART, the Mission District and more.



Enjoy the following floor plan: one bedroom with one queen bed, living room with one queen sleeper sofa with extra thick mattress, a full bath, a walk in closet, and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen. Sleeps up to 4 adults. We can make a portacrib and high chair available upon request.



Drink your morning cup of coffee in the sheltered garden; then walk one block to the J Church line which will take you downtown or to to historic Mission Dolores, the Castro district, and everywhere along the busy Market Street corridor; or stay closer to home and explore Noe Valleys multitude of shops and restaurants. A little further away (15 minute walk) you are in the Mission District with abundant trendy restaurants, Latin markets and shops, and hip boutiques. Catch BART from the Mission District as another way to go downtown or take it to the East Bay or Peninsula.



We provide top of the line luxury linens, a fully equipped kitchen, free Wi-Fi and cable, complimentary coffee, wine and chocolate, and housekeeping once every two weeks. Experience San Francisco as it was meant to be, locally and in comfort.



SPECIAL BONUS: Enjoy unlimited free rides within San Francisco on both BART and MUNI. We provide you two complimentary transit passes which you can use during your stay - a $188 value.