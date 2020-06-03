1880 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub sauna

Corner bright penthouse unit with high soaring 20ft ceilings overlooks panoramic city views of Los Angeles! Formal entry with custom steel flooring invites you to a one-of-a-kind living room with open floor plan and an abundance of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows! 2 Bedrooms suites-each with bathrooms, upstairs loft (could also be used as 3rd bedroom) with its own closet and private bathroom. Spacious master suite has 4 closets and huge bathroom. 2nd bedroom with custom built-in desk cabinetry and private bathroom. Total of 3.5 bathrooms, laundry inside unit, fireplace in living room. The living room sliding doors accesses large wrap-around balcony. Private roof-top deck perfect for BBQ and enjoying those warm L.A evenings. 2 side by side parking spaces with small storage. Complex has pool, spa, banquet room with kitchen, guest parking and gym. Close proximity to to shops and restaurants. Pets allowed, a must see!