All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1880 VETERAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1880 VETERAN Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

1880 VETERAN Avenue

1880 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1880 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Corner bright penthouse unit with high soaring 20ft ceilings overlooks panoramic city views of Los Angeles! Formal entry with custom steel flooring invites you to a one-of-a-kind living room with open floor plan and an abundance of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows! 2 Bedrooms suites-each with bathrooms, upstairs loft (could also be used as 3rd bedroom) with its own closet and private bathroom. Spacious master suite has 4 closets and huge bathroom. 2nd bedroom with custom built-in desk cabinetry and private bathroom. Total of 3.5 bathrooms, laundry inside unit, fireplace in living room. The living room sliding doors accesses large wrap-around balcony. Private roof-top deck perfect for BBQ and enjoying those warm L.A evenings. 2 side by side parking spaces with small storage. Complex has pool, spa, banquet room with kitchen, guest parking and gym. Close proximity to to shops and restaurants. Pets allowed, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
1880 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 1880 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1880 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 VETERAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1880 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1880 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1880 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 VETERAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1880 VETERAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1880 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1880 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College