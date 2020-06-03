1880 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities
Corner bright penthouse unit with high soaring 20ft ceilings overlooks panoramic city views of Los Angeles! Formal entry with custom steel flooring invites you to a one-of-a-kind living room with open floor plan and an abundance of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows! 2 Bedrooms suites-each with bathrooms, upstairs loft (could also be used as 3rd bedroom) with its own closet and private bathroom. Spacious master suite has 4 closets and huge bathroom. 2nd bedroom with custom built-in desk cabinetry and private bathroom. Total of 3.5 bathrooms, laundry inside unit, fireplace in living room. The living room sliding doors accesses large wrap-around balcony. Private roof-top deck perfect for BBQ and enjoying those warm L.A evenings. 2 side by side parking spaces with small storage. Complex has pool, spa, banquet room with kitchen, guest parking and gym. Close proximity to to shops and restaurants. Pets allowed, a must see!