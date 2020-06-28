All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

18780 PASADERO Drive

18780 Pasadero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18780 Pasadero Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This property is a south of the Blvd. Two-story 5 bed, 4 bath home in the hills of Tarzana overlooking the Braemar Country Club. See this newly renovated 2,920 sq ft home on a sprawling 18,234 sq ft lot and take in the beauty. As you enter, you find a bright modern open concept living room with a fireplace, overlooking views of the mountains and Braemar Country Club. The expanded kitchen features gorgeous double ovens, recess lighting, Black granite counter tops, and white cabinetry. The master bedroom is located on the second floor with plenty of storage, jacuzzi bathtub . The highlight of the home is the expansive entertainer's backyard with spectacular views of the golf course, sparkling pool, spa, fire pit, built-in barbecue. Pool and Landscaping service paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18780 PASADERO Drive have any available units?
18780 PASADERO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18780 PASADERO Drive have?
Some of 18780 PASADERO Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18780 PASADERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18780 PASADERO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18780 PASADERO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18780 PASADERO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18780 PASADERO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18780 PASADERO Drive offers parking.
Does 18780 PASADERO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18780 PASADERO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18780 PASADERO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18780 PASADERO Drive has a pool.
Does 18780 PASADERO Drive have accessible units?
No, 18780 PASADERO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18780 PASADERO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18780 PASADERO Drive has units with dishwashers.
