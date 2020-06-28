18780 PASADERO Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This property is a south of the Blvd. Two-story 5 bed, 4 bath home in the hills of Tarzana overlooking the Braemar Country Club. See this newly renovated 2,920 sq ft home on a sprawling 18,234 sq ft lot and take in the beauty. As you enter, you find a bright modern open concept living room with a fireplace, overlooking views of the mountains and Braemar Country Club. The expanded kitchen features gorgeous double ovens, recess lighting, Black granite counter tops, and white cabinetry. The master bedroom is located on the second floor with plenty of storage, jacuzzi bathtub . The highlight of the home is the expansive entertainer's backyard with spectacular views of the golf course, sparkling pool, spa, fire pit, built-in barbecue. Pool and Landscaping service paid by Landlord.