1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool guest parking lobby

Large lower condo with chef's kitchen, great master suite, modern appliances and more! - Modern building located South of Santa Monica Blvd. and North of Olympic Blvd. East of the 405 Freeway. All top of the line materials. Large living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony. Gourmet kitchen comes with granite counters, tiled floors, and all stainless steel appliances: 6 burner gourmet gas range, dishwasher, microwave, wine cooler and side-by-side refrigerator with thru-the-door ice and water. Master bathroom has marble floors, a soaking whirlpool tub, a separate shower stall with bench, and a double sink vanity. Master bedroom has his/her walk-in closets. Stackable washer and dryer inside unit. Sorry, pets are not allowed. Building has secured intercom entry, elegant lobby, elevators, underground/gated parking and landscaped courtyard. Unit comes with underground and gated Tandem parking for two vehicles. There is also guest parking.



Building is located in the heart of West Los Angeles, walking distance to shops, restaurants, dry cleaners, cafes and much more. There are 67 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including



PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.



******************************************************************************

Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE NUMBER: 01521497



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3870642)