Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101

1878 Greenfield Avenue · (310) 869-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1878 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
lobby
Large lower condo with chef's kitchen, great master suite, modern appliances and more! - Modern building located South of Santa Monica Blvd. and North of Olympic Blvd. East of the 405 Freeway. All top of the line materials. Large living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony. Gourmet kitchen comes with granite counters, tiled floors, and all stainless steel appliances: 6 burner gourmet gas range, dishwasher, microwave, wine cooler and side-by-side refrigerator with thru-the-door ice and water. Master bathroom has marble floors, a soaking whirlpool tub, a separate shower stall with bench, and a double sink vanity. Master bedroom has his/her walk-in closets. Stackable washer and dryer inside unit. Sorry, pets are not allowed. Building has secured intercom entry, elegant lobby, elevators, underground/gated parking and landscaped courtyard. Unit comes with underground and gated Tandem parking for two vehicles. There is also guest parking.

Building is located in the heart of West Los Angeles, walking distance to shops, restaurants, dry cleaners, cafes and much more. There are 67 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including

PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.

******************************************************************************
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE NUMBER: 01521497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3870642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 have any available units?
1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 have?
Some of 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 does offer parking.
Does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
