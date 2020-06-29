18709 Lassen Street

Amenities
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $600 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 31ST
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE-TIME $600 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 15, 2020!
Updated, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom home property rental in the lovely Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The bright and unfurnished interior features a hardwood floor in the bedrooms, tile floor throughout the home, ceiling fan, and a high ceiling. The kitchen with a beautiful tile backsplash is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample storage in the cabinets and drawers, a refrigerator and brand new appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are great spaces for getting a good nights sleep. The elegant bathroom has a shower stall with sliding glass doors. Having an in-unit washer and dryer is negotiable. Centralized air conditioning installed for climate control as well as a fan in every room.
A cozy space in front of the house can be used for leisure and relaxation. Unfortunately, there is no access to the backyard. A driveway parking spot is available for 1 car while others can be parked on the on-street. Pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.
The landlord will cover the water, garbage disposal, gas, electricity, and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YyqZ94syoBj
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Northridge Recreation Center, and Vanalden Park
Bus lines:
150/240 Metro Local Line
(RLNE5565184)