Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

18709 Lassen Street

18709 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

18709 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $600 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 31ST

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE-TIME $600 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 15, 2020!

Updated, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom home property rental in the lovely Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The bright and unfurnished interior features a hardwood floor in the bedrooms, tile floor throughout the home, ceiling fan, and a high ceiling. The kitchen with a beautiful tile backsplash is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample storage in the cabinets and drawers, a refrigerator and brand new appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are great spaces for getting a good nights sleep. The elegant bathroom has a shower stall with sliding glass doors. Having an in-unit washer and dryer is negotiable. Centralized air conditioning installed for climate control as well as a fan in every room.

A cozy space in front of the house can be used for leisure and relaxation. Unfortunately, there is no access to the backyard. A driveway parking spot is available for 1 car while others can be parked on the on-street. Pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

The landlord will cover the water, garbage disposal, gas, electricity, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YyqZ94syoBj

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Northridge Recreation Center, and Vanalden Park

Bus lines:
150/240 Metro Local Line

(RLNE5565184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18709 Lassen Street have any available units?
18709 Lassen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18709 Lassen Street have?
Some of 18709 Lassen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18709 Lassen Street currently offering any rent specials?
18709 Lassen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18709 Lassen Street pet-friendly?
No, 18709 Lassen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18709 Lassen Street offer parking?
Yes, 18709 Lassen Street offers parking.
Does 18709 Lassen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18709 Lassen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18709 Lassen Street have a pool?
No, 18709 Lassen Street does not have a pool.
Does 18709 Lassen Street have accessible units?
No, 18709 Lassen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18709 Lassen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18709 Lassen Street has units with dishwashers.

