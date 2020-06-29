18709 Lassen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $600 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 31ST



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE-TIME $600 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 15, 2020!



Updated, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom home property rental in the lovely Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The bright and unfurnished interior features a hardwood floor in the bedrooms, tile floor throughout the home, ceiling fan, and a high ceiling. The kitchen with a beautiful tile backsplash is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample storage in the cabinets and drawers, a refrigerator and brand new appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are great spaces for getting a good nights sleep. The elegant bathroom has a shower stall with sliding glass doors. Having an in-unit washer and dryer is negotiable. Centralized air conditioning installed for climate control as well as a fan in every room.



A cozy space in front of the house can be used for leisure and relaxation. Unfortunately, there is no access to the backyard. A driveway parking spot is available for 1 car while others can be parked on the on-street. Pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



The landlord will cover the water, garbage disposal, gas, electricity, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YyqZ94syoBj



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Northridge Recreation Center, and Vanalden Park



Bus lines:

150/240 Metro Local Line



(RLNE5565184)