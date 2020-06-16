All apartments in Los Angeles
1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd
1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd

1870 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1870 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A celebrity gorgeous mid-century little palace tucked in the oldest lauren canyon blvd, 2 minutes walking distance from the chateau marmont, walking distance to all the attractions in Hollywood, (hollywood bowl, universal studios, walk of fame, 3 miles from beverly hills, actually its a ,agical spot in this universe... you enter through a gorgeous meticulously detailed garden, very enchanted and inspiring, and the garden takes you all around the house... The interior of the house is all mid-century, very well decorated with such a cool individual vibe... would be perfect for artists, designers, stylists, writers, directors etc.... its 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus big office, absolutely gorgeous and bad-ass..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd have any available units?
1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd offer parking?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd have a pool?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
