1868 W 52nd St

Lovely 1-Bedroom - This 1 bedroom and 1 bath standalone unit, no shared walls with others. It has a large living room and beautiful built in cabinets Lots of storage in the kitchen. Side entrance with mud room and plenty of street parking. No pets.

Rent: $1,200.00 Deposit: $1,200.00 No Section 8



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4708414)